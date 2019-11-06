Salida police officers arrested Cathie Gay Dill, 61, of Howard Oct. 26 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to drive in a single lane (weaving) and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Micah Jude Burke, 49, Salida, was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Marcos Enrique Solomon, 37, Salida, was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of false reporting to authorities, flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was held in lieu of $3,750 bail.
Melissa Desiree Meador, 30, Salida, was arrested Oct. 25 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, theft – shoplifting and criminal impersonation. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
George Lee Montgomery Payne, 32, Salida, was arrested Oct. 24 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Shannon Wayne Vennucci, 44, Salida, was arrested Oct. 24 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
James W. Whitecotton, 37, Denver, was arrested Oct. 23 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Adam Emarine, 36, Salida, was arrested Oct. 23 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Daniel Steven Lyall, 46, Salida, was arrested Oct. 23 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Journi Grace Weaver, 20, Salida, was arrested Oct. 22 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence, harassment with insults, taunts or challenges and violation of a protection order. She was held without bond.
Franklin Lee Phelps, 27, Salida, was arrested Oct. 22 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Thomas Samuel Walsh, 40, Salida, was arrested Oct. 21 on a charge of second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Zachary Paul Delve, 34, Limon, was arrested Oct. 19 on charges of domestic violence and harassment by phone or computer threatening bodily injury or damage to property. He was held without bond.
Christopher Duane Gabbert, 37, Salida, was arrested Oct. 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Justin Scott Gardunio, 27, Salida, was arrested Oct. 19 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jeremy Wayne Washburn, 44, Martin, Tennessee, was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of displaying canceled license tags, failure to obtain registration within 60 days of purchase of vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public roadway, covering windows/windshield with material that does not meet requirements, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kalah Brooke Giorno, 28, Poncha Springs, was arrested Oct. 18 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Michael MacDonald, 52, Salida, was arrested Oct. 18 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and driving with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail on the second charge and without bond on the first charge.
Alan Ray Waugh, 51, Salida, was arrested Oct. 17 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Ryan Alan Bartlett, 32, Twin Lakes, was arrested Oct. 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Michael Edward Hockman, 30, Salida, was arrested Oct. 16 on a charge of harassment with insults, taunts or challenges and third-degree assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Timothy Wade Barton Jr., 37, Salida, was arrested Oct. 14 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Noah Deane Carothers, 18, Salida, was arrested Oct. 12 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,250 bail.
Christopher Kenneth Rueff, 38, Lakewood, was arrested Oct. 10 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Diana Marie Valle, 28, Salida, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of accessory to a crime if crime was a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Justice O. Lee Vavra, 26, Salida, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapons by previous offenders, unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispensing, sale or possession of a Schedule V controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held without bond.
Christopher Michael Gray, 39, Salida, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Christopher Craig Burns, 39, Poncha Springs, was arrested Oct. 10 on charges of domestic violence and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
George Lee Montgomery Payne, 32, was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Wesley Jacob Dean Schmidt, 50, Salida, was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Brian Keith Anderson, 22, Salida, was arrested Oct. 9 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
George Lee Montgomery Payne, 32, Salida, was arrested Oct. 8 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $40 bail.
Alan Ray Waugh, 51, Salida, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
David Mark Hayes, 46, Salida, was arrested Oct. 6 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Heath Allen Warner, 43, Salida, was arrested Oct. 4 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
