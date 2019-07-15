Chaffee County Judge William Alderton signed orders June 26 to dismiss two failure to appear charges against Corey Alan Johns.
Johns, 43, of South Beach, Oregon, was arrested March 8 on two warrants charging failure to appear. The warrants dated from 1998.
Johns said those matters had been resolved years ago, but the warrants somehow remained in the system.
Alderton’s order stated all presently outstanding warrants issued in the 21-year-old cases were quashed, and the sheriff’s department is to cancel all such warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.