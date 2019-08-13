Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel Scott Jones, 52, of Twin Lakes Aug. 11 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol – per se and driving under the influence of alcohol. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
David Paul Cooper, 67, Lafayette, was arrested Aug. 11 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alan Joseph Medrano, 29, Villa Grove, was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of criminal attempt, second-degree aggravated assault of a police official – strong arm, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and disarming a peace officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Ondre Rene Paminto, 49, Salida, was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $2,528 bail.
Amber Dawn Sorenson, 33, Moffat, was arrested Aug. 6 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was also arrested Aug. 5 on three warrants charging failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
