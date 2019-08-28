Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Steven Richard Cole, 29, of Poncha Springs Aug. 22 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $8,000 bail.
Bryan Simieon Madden, 49, Salida, was arrested Aug. 22 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Joseph Harold Maestas, 23, Alamosa, was arrested Aug. 21 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Devon Michael Nordby, 29, Salida, was arrested Aug. 21 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Christopher Michael Phelps, 32, Howard, was arrested Aug. 21 on two charges of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Dale Allen Mills, 38, Cañon City, was arrested Aug. 21 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held without bond.
David Ervin Bleininger, 53, Boone, was arrested Aug. 21 on a Douglas County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Patrick Michael Horton, 58, Rocky Ford, was arrested Aug. 19 on a Reno County, Kansas, warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Diana Marie Valle, 28, Salida, was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
