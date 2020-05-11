Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Luke Anthony Determan, 30, of Nathrop April 17 on charges of two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – heroin and one count of illegal possession of a weapon. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
George Lee Montgomery Payne, 32, Salida, was arrested April 21 on a charge of burglary of a residence with no force. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Jason Andrew Harter, 34, Buena Vista, was arrested April 27 on a charge of criminal mischief – private. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rachel Marie Jimenez, 30, Buena Vista, was arrested April 28 on a charge of false reporting to authorities. She was issued a summons.
Sonya Deane Gopani, 36, Longwood, Florida, was arrested April 30 on charges of aggravated motor vehicle theft – theft and sale of vehicle and speeding. She was released on a felony summons.
Adriana Deanda, 36, Salida, was arrested May 1 on charges of prohibited use of weapons and reckless endangerment. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Shaun James Garceo-Cline, 31, Lafayette, was arrested May 3 on charges of unlawful production of a controlled substance – marijuana, driving under the influence of drugs, speeding and operating an uninsured vehicle. He was released on a summons.
Jacquelyn Lynn Hawkinson, 48, Penrose, was arrested May 3 on a charge of felony menacing. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.