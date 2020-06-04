Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Nicholas Wayne Weaver, 28, Salida, May 31 on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
David Mark Haynes, 46, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested May 30 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jimmy Wayne Gollihugh, 23, Denver, was arrested May 30 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Travis Sage Watson, 33, Woodland Park, was arrested May 30, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol (per se). He was issued a summons.
Dana Marie Blackwell, 29, Nathrop, was arrested May 29 on charges of fugitive of justice and driving a vehicle while under revocation. She was released on a summons.
James Germain Fisher, 21, Buena Vista, was arrested May 27 on charges of failure to comply or pay, fugitive of justice and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail on the first and third charges and without bond on the second.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
