The prosecution rested Tuesday in the Saguache County District Court trial of Steven Heimberg, who is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault in the Sept. 7, 2018, shooting death of Richard Wharton.
Among witnesses who testified Tuesday were Saguache County Undersheriff Jim McCloskey, Wharton’s former girlfriend Robin Shumway and Amy Morfitt, who knew the victim and the defendant.
After testimony about the events immediately following the incident and the subsequent investigation, defense attorney Randy Canney asked McCloskey under cross-examination about recovery of the implement Wharton may have used to bang on the roof of one of the buildings on Heimberg’s property.
McCloskey said a long metal pipe was recovered 12 days after the incident and was in evidence and on display in the courtroom.
McCloskey also testified that during subsequent interviews with Heimberg he said he was scared for his life.
He said Heimberg told him he had fired two warning shots and then shot about three more rounds when Wharton didn’t stop yelling and banging on the roof.
Under redirect with Deputy District Attorney Mérida Zerbi, McCloskey said Heimberg never mentioned calling 911 during the shooting.
He also said that during one interview Heimberg focused more on fear for his property than fear for his person.
Under redirect by Canney, he said Heimberg did say he thought the man on the roof was going to kill him.
Shumway, who lived next door to the Heimberg property, was next to testify.
She said she shared with Heimberg a 10-foot-high fence topped with barbed wire, and a metal-roof shed adjoins the fence.
Shumway said she had grown up with Wharton and they had a child together.
She said she and Wharton got along well and he often visited their daughter.
Shumway said she sometimes let Wharton sleep in her car because he had no permanent dwelling. He also sometimes slept in a friend’s shed.
The last time Shumway saw Wharton was a couple of days after his birthday, Sept. 1.
On Sept. 6, she came home from work to find a stuffed animal on the front porch for their daughter, something Wharton occasionally did.
Early the next morning she said she was awakened by a loud metallic banging and somebody yelling for help.
Unable to turn on a porch light to see what was happening, she said she called 911 to report the noise. She thought it might have been Heimberg who was in trouble.
Shumway’s 911 call was played for the jury, and a male voice shouting “help, help” could clearly be heard in the background.
Shortly after making the call, Shumway said a man pounded on her front door calling for her to let him in her backyard. The man was later identified as neighbor Eric Gallegos, but she didn’t know who it was at the time and did not let him in.
She heard someone outside say that Rich had fallen and went to the back door and called Wharton’s name, but there was no answer.
She said she then heard one popping noise.
She later learned that Wharton had been shot.
Under cross-examination by defense attorney James Castle, Shumway said the yelling went on for about 20-30 minutes.
She said it was about four minutes between the time she called Wharton’s name out the back door and the popping sound, after which the banging noise stopped.
The final witness for the prosecution, Morfitt of Villa Grove, testified to a conversation she had with Heimberg a few months before the incident, in which they discussed several incidents in the area, including a suicide, a mysterious death and a car accident.
Morfitt said Heimberg told her with everything going on with “tweakers and junkies,” he was on the alert and had set cameras up on his property to see who was there and what they were doing.
She said he told her, “I worked hard all my life and I can’t have other people steal my (expletive).”
Morfitt also testified Heimberg said, “One of these days somebody is going to make an example of one of these junkies around here.”
She said he complained about Wharton, who sometimes slept in Shumway’s car and made noise and yelled and woke him up at night.
She said she advised talking to Wharton, but Heimberg said you “can’t talk to these guys when they’re (expletive) up on (expletive).”
When she told him she didn’t think Wharton would hurt him, Heimberg said he was not worried about being hurt, he was worried about Wharton stealing things.
She testified Heimberg told her if Wharton came over there he’d have to shoot him.
Morfitt said she reported the conversation to the police a couple of days later.
She also reported she had a text conversation with another friend, Dale Harrison, who mentioned he had a similar conversation with Heimberg.
On cross-examination Castle asked Morfitt about the timeline during which she reported the conversation with Heimberg to police.
He also questioned her about deletion of the text conversation with Harrison.
She said she had probably deleted the texts during a regular monthly purge of old texts and emails, and Harrison had also deleted the conversation.
Following Morfitt’s testimony the prosecution rested. The defense was set to begin its case during the afternoon session Tuesday.
