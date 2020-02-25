Salida police officers arrested Miranda Lashay Harris, 23, of Salida Feb. 18 on charges of second degree assault – strangulation, child abuse – negligence, domestic violence, false imprisonment and felony aggravated menacing – weapon. She was held without bond.
Crystal Rose Hazen, 36, Salida, was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal impersonation. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
William Patrick Hurt, 32, Dilley, Texas, was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
Micah Jude Burke, 49, Pueblo, was arrested Feb. 18 on charges of displaying expired number plates, possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty and driving a motor vehicle when license is under restraint. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Kaitlin Cheyenne Kirkland, 22, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kevin Richard Pidgeon, 30, Boston, Massachusetts, was arrested Feb. 16 on charges of careless driving and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Mark Freeman Attaway, 35, Salida, was arrested Feb. 15 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 48, Salida, was arrested Feb. 13 on charges of failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, vehicle having no or defective license plate lamps and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Scot Thomas Coghill, 48, Howard, was arrested Feb. 13 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
John Jose Scofield-Pankhurst, 28, Salida, was arrested Feb. 9 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Matthew Allen Moschetti, 21, Craig, was arrested Feb. 8 on a charge of petty disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
James W. Whitecotton, 37, Salida, was arrested Feb. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Kelly Jay Rounsaville, 51, Salida, was arrested Feb. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cordera A. Myers, 31, Salida, was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of third-degree simple assault, child abuse – negligence, domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks, obstruction of telephone or telegraph service and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Eric Lee Alexander Koch, 36, Nampa, Idaho, was arrested Feb. 3 on charges of petty disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespass – other intent. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michael John Warnock, 39, Loveland, was arrested Feb. 1, on charges of disregarding or failure to stop as required at a stop sign at a through highway, driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Benjamin Ryan Kelly, 31, Salida, was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held without bond.
Stardust Angelene Lamm. 32, Colorado Springs, was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia – penalty, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Brandon C. Daniel, 42, Salida, was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and aggravated felony menacing – weapon. He was held without bond.
Tessa Reanne Rendek, 37, Salida, was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of third-degree simple assault, domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
