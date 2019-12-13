Angelina Sanchez received new court-appointed counsel Wednesday in District Court.
Sanchez faces multiple charges of animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty after a total of 15 dogs were removed from her home July 22. Four dogs and a rabbit were found dead on the premises.
Additional charges of violating bail bond conditions were filed after eight more dogs belonging to Sanchez were discovered at a relative’s house.
A potential conflict arose with other cases being handled by the Chaffee County district attorney’s office.
District Judge Stephen Groome asked attorney Chip Cutler if he was available to represent Sanchez.
Cutler accepted Sanchez as a client, pending a conflicts review.
She is scheduled to next appear in court at 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
