Salida police officers arrested Kanyon Austin Flynn, 23, of Troutdale, Oregon, Jan. 26 on charges of third-degree criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jakob L. Walker, 40, Moffat, was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of displaying fictitious license plates, operating an unregistered vehicle, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of weapons by a previous offender, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispensing or sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
David Michael Cunico, 45, Salida, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of accessory to a crime if crime was a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony, operating an uninsured vehicle on a public roadway, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, vehicle not equipped with turn signals as required and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
Rhianna Elizabeth Weiss, 28, Salida, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of two counts of fugitive of justice, obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Crystal Rose Hazen, 36, Salida, was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Megan Smith, 29, Colorado Springs, was arrested Jan. 21 on a charge of obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Michael Craig Collins, 31, Colorado Springs, was arrested Jan. 21 on charges of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, prohibited use of weapons, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Joshua W. Fastie, 44, Salida, was arrested Jan. 21 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Darlene Rodriguez, 64, Center, was arrested Jan. 21 on a charge of second-degree burglary. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Wesley Jacob Dean Schmidt, 50, Salida, was arrested Jan. 19 on a charge fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cordera A Myers, 31, Salida, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of violation of a protection order and resisting arrest. She was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Micky Belinski, 56, Salida, was arrested Jan. 18 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence, harassment by phone or computer to threaten bodily injury or property damage and obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman. She was held without bond.
James Robert Hendrickson, 36, Crestone, was arrested Jan. 18 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Robert Jareth Pierce, 31, Salida, was arrested Jan. 16 on two charges of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Edward Milton Parris, 57, Poncha Springs, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Avery Young, 43, Salida, was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of altering or removing an identification number, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – denied, failure to display valid registration, failure to notify authorities within 30 days of a change of vehicle primary color, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Darek Joseph Ordaz, 40, Denver, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Lewis Edgar Harrison, 33, Howard, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of fraud by check or other method. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Noah Deane Carothers, 19, Salida, was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alan Dean Stephen, 33, Poncha Springs, was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of driving a vehicle when driver’s license is expired one year or less, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and first-degree introducing contraband. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Timothy Neil Taylor, 51, Howard, was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Ryan David Erchul, 33, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 13 on a charge of accessory to a crime if crime was a Class 3, 4 or 5 felony. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cindy Kibel, 45, Salida, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of theft and identity theft – use of a financial device and two charges fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 on the theft charges, $1,500 on one fugitive charge and without bond on the other.
Cordera A. Myers, 31, Aurora, was arrested Jan. 12 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. She was held without bond.
Kaitlin Cheyenne Kirkland, 22, of Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 12 on two charges of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bond on one charge and without bond on the other.
Kayla Ann Samora, 29, Salida, was arrested Jan. 10 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Christina Theresa Hussey, 34, Salida, was arrested Jan. 9 on two charges of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $7,000 bail.
Kristen Amanda Scanga, 21, Nathrop, was arrested on three charges of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Christina Theresa Hussey, 34, Salida, was arrested Jan. 8 on a charge of violating a protection order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
