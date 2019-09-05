A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 for four co-defendants charged with first-degree murder in the death of Matthew Massaro on July 14, 2018, at Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
Brett Boyles, Daniel Egan, Gary Labor and Chad Merrill, all inmates at the correctional facility, were arrested Feb. 6 following an investigation into Massaro’s death.
Egan appeared before 11th Judicial District Chief Justice Patrick Murphy Wednesday with his attorney, Chip Cutler.
The other co-defendants were not present in court but were represented by their respective attorneys.
Boyles was represented by Randy Canney, Labor by Riley Selleck and Merrill by Magdalena Rosa.
