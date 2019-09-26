Angelina Sanchez appeared in District Court Wednesday before 11th Judicial District Judge Stephen A. Groome, who heard the case by phone.
Sanchez is charged with multiple counts of animal abuse after 15 dogs were removed from her home July 22. The remains of five dogs and a rabbit were also found at the residence.
Eight more dogs belonging to Sanchez were removed from another family residence Aug. 20, resulting in a charge of violation of a bail bond condition that required her to own only one dog.
Sanchez did not qualify for a court-appointed attorney, and Groome allowed her another month to hire an attorney.
She will appear in court with counsel at 1 p.m. Oct. 23.
