Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Antonio Aguilar, 25, of Gunnison Dec. 21 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, changing lanes when unsafe, operating an uninsured vehicle and careless driving. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jason Lee Roecker, 44, Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 20 on charges of third-degree assault and criminal mischief – private. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Hodge, 58, Nathrop, was arrested Dec. 20 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dylan Jacob Phelps, 22, Salida, was arrested Dec. 19 on four warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $12,000 bail.
Benjamin Michael Marcel Borris, 26, Nathrop, was arrested Dec. 19 on charges of menacing, criminal mischief – private and harassment. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Scott Bruce Whitcomb, 57, Buena Vista, was arrested Dec. 18 on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, weaving, open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and speeding (55 mph in a 35 mph zone). He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Diana Marie Valle, 28, Salida, was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of probation violation. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
