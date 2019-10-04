Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested David Roy Cole, 34, of Salida Sept. 28 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under revocation. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
George C. Walton, 56, Salida, was arrested Sept. 27 on charges of obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, careless driving and open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Amy S. Johnson-Moore, 40, Rex, Georgia, was arrested Sept. 26 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
Kenneth W. Favors, 33, Norman, Oklahoma, was arrested Sept. 25 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Timothy Wade Barton, 37, Salida, was arrested Sept. 25 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Dylan Maurstad, 23, Salida, was arrested Sept. 25 on warrants charging failure to comply of pay and failure to appear. He was held without bond on the first charge and in lieu of $1,000 bail on second charge.
Jeffrey Owen Flora, 39, Salida, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, vehicle approaching stationary emergency vehicle and careless driving. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Anthony Vincent Harrelson, 23, Salida, was arrested Sept. 24 on charges of first-degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the first degree. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Devin N. Madril, 22, Manassa, was arrested Sept. 26 on charges of criminal mischief and flight or escape. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
