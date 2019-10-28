Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Chanda Marie Pettie, 44, of Nathrop Oct. 20 on charges of domestic violence and harassment. She was held without bond.
April Cherie Munoz, 48, Salida, was arrested Oct. 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving under the influence of alcohol, per se and on warrants charging two counts of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,400 bail.
Thomas Keith Price, 38, Salida, was arrested Oct. 18 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Karmen Marie Cole, 30, Salida, was arrested Oct. 16 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jacquade Woodley, 30, Colorado Springs, was arrested Oct. 16 on charges of introduction of contraband into prison or jail and possession of contraband in the first degree. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Sarah Katherine Coleman, 28, Silverthorne, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Kimberlee Edie Sandoval, 32, Alamosa, was arrested Oct. 15 on warrants charging two counts of fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Joseph Michael Jay, 28, Aurora, was arrested Oct. 15 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Dana Marie Blackwell, 28, Nathrop, was arrested Oct. 15 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held without bond.
Alicia Maria Valesquez, 43, Salida, was arrested Oct. 15 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jeffrey Lawrence Lavalle, 52, Buena Vista, was arrested Oct. 14 on warrants charging two counts of fugitive of justice, He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
