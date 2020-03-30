by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Diane Patten pleaded guilty March 18 to two counts of vehicular homicide in the July 2 deaths of Travis and Linda York.
Patten, driving a Nissan Murano, collided with a motorcycle ridden by the Yorks near the top of Monarch Pass.
The Yorks were ejected from the motorcycle upon impact. Travis York died at the scene, and Linda York died after being transported to a Front Range hospital with critical injuries.
Patten was also injured in the crash, incurring a fractured hip.
Charges of two counts of careless driving, driving under restraint and illegal use, consumption or possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle were dismissed under the plea agreement.
For each count, Patten faces the possibility of up to six years in the Department of Corrections followed by a mandatory three years parole.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.