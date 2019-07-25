The driver of a car involved in a collision on Monarch Pass that left an Indiana couple dead made her first appearance in District Court Wednesday for a hearing on advisement.
Diane Patten of Somerset was driving a 2010 Nissan Murano when it collided head-on with a 2017 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide July 2 on U.S. 50 near the top of Monarch Pass.
The couple on the motorcycle, Travis and Linda York, were both ejected. Travis York died at the scene and Linda York died of her injuries after being transported to a Front Range hospital.
Patten, who incurred a broken hip and fractured ribs in the crash, appeared in a wheelchair with attorney Ryan Drengler.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy advised Patten of her rights and appointed the public defender’s office to represent her after Drengler verified that she qualified.
Drengler asked the court to amend the required monitored sobriety testing, a condition of Patten’s bond, because of her current disability and the distance between her home in Somerset and the 3-Peaks testing facility.
Murphy said in view of the fatalities, he would be remiss in not ordering the testing, and although he knew it would be difficult, Patten would need to comply.
Drengler said he would investigate the possibility of using other testing facilities more convenient for Patten.
Deputy District Attorney Rex Kindall said it may take another 45 days before charges can be filed in the case due to the extent of the reconstruction and investigation and the testing of bloodwork connected to the case.
Patten is next due in court at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14. Murphy agreed she may appear by phone if she is in compliance with her bond conditions, including monitored sobriety.
