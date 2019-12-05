Patricia Angell, 38, one of the subjects of a narcotics operation by the Chaffee County Drug Task Force in October, pleaded guilty to one count of a Class 3 felony, distribution of a controlled substance, Wednesday in Chaffee County District Court.
Angell was arrested Oct. 10 when a warrant was issued for her arrest after methamphetamine was purchased from her during a drug task force operation.
Three other counts will be dismissed as a result of the plea agreement.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted Angell’s guilty plea and ordered a presentencing report.
Angell faces a sentence of up to three years in prison with a year of parole.
A sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.