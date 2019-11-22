Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Gregory Todd Stinnett, 35, of Buena Vista Nov. 16 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
David Hunter Lupo, 23, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 15 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,250 bail.
Isaiah Michael Harris Durbin, 20, Nathrop, was issued a summons Nov. 15 on a charge of illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by an underage person.
Prya Kral, 19, Bay City, Michigan, was issued a summons Nov. 15 on a charge of illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by an underage person.
Travis Michael Borders, 41, Salida, was arrested Nov. 14 on two charges of introduction of contraband into prison or jail. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Noah Deane Carothers, 18, Salida, was arrested Nov. 12 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jacquade Woodley, 31, Colorado Springs, was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of first-degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the first degree. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Douglas E. Ramsey, 56, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 13 on charges of violation of a restraining order and crimes against persons. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Jason Glenn Camp, 39, Buena Vista, was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Richard Avery Young, 43, Salida, was arrested Nov. 5 on two warrants charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
James Edward Clark, 49, Salida, was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of fugitive of justice and violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
