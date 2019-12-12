by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Quinn Bayless, 34, of Nathrop pleaded guilty to escape, a Class 4 felony; forgery, a Class 5 felony; and theft, a Class 1 misdemeanor, Wednesday in District Court.
Bayless faced multiple charges stemming from alleged burglary incidents in June and July and from when he attempted to escape from custody during a court appearance Aug. 15.
During his escape attempt, he was reported to have attempted to steal a car from a passing motorist.
Bayless faces two years in the Department of Corrections followed by a mandated year of parole and four years supervised probation, to run concurrently with his incarceration.
District Judge Stephen Groome ordered a complete substance abuse evaluation and a complete mental health evaluation for Bayless.
Groome accepted Bayless’ guilty pleas and set a sentencing hearing for 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
