Salida police officers arrested Antonio Archuleta, 31, of Salida Dec. 25 on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks, resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated assault against a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Christopher Burns, 39, Poncha Springs, was arrested Dec. 24 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Wesley Schmidt, 50, Salida, was arrested Dec. 24 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Chase Cordova, 23, Salida, was arrested Dec. 22 on a charge of criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Christopher Phelps, 33, Howard, was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of second degree criminal trespassing, second degree burglary and criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Curtis Early, 35, Salida, was arrested Dec. 21 on charges of driving with no or defective license plate lamp and driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Joshua Baukol, 44, Salida, was arrested Dec. 20 on charges of harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks, obstructing a police officer, fireman or police animal, resisting arrest and second-degree aggravated assault against a police officer. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Joshua Spomer, 29, Salida, was arrested Dec. 20 on a charge of third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Raven Roberts, 20, Salida, was arrested Dec. 18 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Kathryn Mears, 57, Salida, was arrested Dec. 16 on a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Timothy Hinkle, 38, Salida, was arrested Dec. 16 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks and third-degree simple assault. He was held without bond.
Kaitlin Kirkland, 22, Salida, was arrested Dec. 15 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Noah Morfitt, 41, Moffat, was arrested Dec. 13 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lewis Harrison, 33, Howard, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of careless driving, driving without valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving while ability impaired by alcohol, drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Angel Johnson, 24, Salida, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with shoves, kicks and strikes. He was held without bond.
Candice Hibdon, 27, Salida, was arrested Dec. 12 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with shoves, kicks and strikes. She was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
