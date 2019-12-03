Jake Vance Machado, 29, Salida, was arrested Nov. 8 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs, failure to signal as required or gave improper signal, speeding 5-9 miles over the prima facie limit and driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tommie Jean Myers, 34, Salida, was arrested Nov. 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kevin L. Potter, 62, Salida, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks. He was held without bond.
John Grant Holcomb, 30, Crested Butte, was arrested Nov. 6 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Amanda Jean Alloy, 40, Salida, was arrested Nov. 6 on a charge of theft – shoplifting. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jason Dean Stahley, 25, Salida, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of second-degree assault – strangulation, domestic violence, false imprisonment, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and obstruction of telephone or telegraph service. He was held without bond.
Sheila Marie Dimmitt, 43, Salida, was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful distribution, manufacture, dispensing, sale or possession – amphetamine sale. She was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Jaysen Allan Thomas, 27, Salida, was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Rachael Ann Derke, 37, Salida, was arrested Nov. 5 on charges of resisting arrest, violation of a protection order and second-degree assault – aggravated assault of a police officer. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Thomas Grant Morrison, 36, Salida, was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Daniel Anthony Maestas, 65, Salida, was arrested Nov. 4 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jason Dean Stahley, 25, Salida, was arrested Nov. 4 on charges of drinking from or possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol of drugs or both and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Lewis Edgar Harrison, 33, Howard, was arrested Nov. 3 on a charge of theft – shoplifting. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Zachary Deke Spillyards, 39, Salida, was arrested Nov. 2 on a charge of obstructing a peace officer, police animal or fireman. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Corey Ray Cash, 22, Salida, was arrested Oct. 31 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Andrew Marshall Tokoly, 52, Poncha Springs, was arrested Oct. 30 on a charge of harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
