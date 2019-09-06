Salida police officers arrested Michael Suffern, 32, of Salida Sept. 3 on charges of third-degree criminal trespass and petty disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Phillip William Morrow, 48, Salida, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of petty disorderly conduct, harassment with insults, taunts or challenges and misdemeanor menacing. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Joseph Salazar, 35, Salida, was arrested Aug. 30 on a charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Alan Ray Waugh, 51, Salida, was arrested Aug. 30 on charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Zachary D. Formanek, 22, Salida, was arrested Aug. 29 on charges of violation of a restraining order and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,750 bail.
Forest Sean Weikel, 27, Salida, was arrested Aug. 28 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Mack Joseph Hill, 23, Salida, was arrested Aug. 28 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving a vehicle when license under restraint (suspended). He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Savannah Lee Franks, 24, Manitou Springs, was arrested Aug. 28 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Yulices Hernandes-Ruiz, 38, Salida, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of resisting arrest and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,750 bail.
Connor Oates Oman, 30, Salida, was arrested Aug. 26 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Mack Joseph Hill, 23, Salida, was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of obstructing a police officer, police animal or fireman, marijuana possession of more than 2 ounces but less than 6 ounces and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,250 bail.
Ronald Walter Roberts, 44, Salida, was arrested Aug. 22 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Richard Avery Young, 42, Salida, was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Lindsey Calvin Howard, 33, Salida, was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $300 bail.
Willie Beal Slater, 36, Salida, was arrested Aug. 20 on a charge of fugitive of justice, He was held in lieu of $300 bail.
Kirk A. Leitner, 58, Salida, was arrested Aug. 19 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request and driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Kyla Mernerver Mason, 22, Salida, was arrested Aug. 18 on two charges of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $25,500 bail.
Jeremy Wayne Washburn, 44, Martin, Tennessee, was arrested Aug. 18 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Timothy Wade Barton Jr., 37, Salida, was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Kristen Edelman, 49, Salida, was arrested Aug. 16 on a charge of failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $150 bail.
Ronald Walter Roberts, 44, Salida, was arrested Aug. 15 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Brandon L. Inman, 38, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on a charge of second-degree aggravated motor theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Katherine Mary Campbell, 30, Salida, was arrested Aug. 13 on charges of identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
William Earl Mills, 67, Salida, was arrested Aug. 12 on charges of first-degree introducing contraband, fugitive of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Thomas Keith Price, 38, Salida, was arrested Aug. 10 on charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.