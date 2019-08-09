Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jesse Richard Derke, 38, of Buena Vista Aug. 2, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Mahdi Rasheed Mullenax, 33, Buena Vista, was issued a summons Aug. 2 on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Aranda Marcelina Leyba-Bush, 22, Salida, was arrested Aug. 1 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
John Grant Holcomb, 30, Crested Butte, was arrested Aug. 1 on two charges of failure to comply or pay and a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $29,500 bail.
Benjamin Davis James, 31, Twin Lakes, was arrested July 31 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Brandon Scott Smith, 27, Denver, was arrested July 31 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Caitlyn Angeline Finley, 19, McPherson, Kansas, was arrested July 30 on three charges of aggravated assault of a police officer with strong arm, criminal mischief – business, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Brandon Scott Smith, 27, Denver, was arrested July 30 on warrants charging two counts of fugitive of justice and one count of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Forest Sean Weikel, 27, Salida, was arrested July 30 on charges of violation of bail bond conditions and failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Steven Richard Cole, 28, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 30 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Jesse Richard Derke. 38, Buena Vista was arrested July 29 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexandra Jade Martinez, 27, Salida, was arrested July 29 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Christopher Joseph Helsel, 30, Saguache, was arrested July 29 on charges of misdemeanor menacing, criminal mischief – private and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Dodge Meadows, 50, Salida, was arrested July 29 on two warrants charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Callan Woodward Stenslein, 29, Durango, was arrested July 30 on a charge of aggravated assault against a police officer with strong arm. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Patrick Leonard Willis, 35, Buena Vista, was arrested July 28 on charges of false imprisonment, burglary of a residence with force, domestic violence, harassment and obstruction of a telephone. He was held without bond.
Quinn Thomas Bayless, 34, Nathrop, was arrested July 27 on charges of second-degree burglary – forced entry of a residence, criminal mischief – private, three counts of fugitive of justice and two counts of trespassing. He was held without bond.
Christopher M. Schodorf, 49, Gunnison, was arrested July 27 on a charge of violation of a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Christopher Ryan Foreman, 48, Buena Vista, was arrested July 25 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Grace Ellen Bailey, 26, Buena Vista, was arrested July 24 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
June Jacquelin Martinez, 30, Buena Vista, was arrested July 24 on charges of resisting an officer and failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Mahdi Rasheed Mullenax, 33, Buena Vista, was arrested July 21 on charges of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and trespassing. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Vincent Aubry Stephen, 36, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 21 on charges of possession of weapons by previous offender and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Noah Deane Carothers, 18, Poncha Springs, was arrested July 19 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Christopher Michael Phelps, 32, Howard, was arrested July 17 on two charges of probation violation. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Arin Kyra Stinnett, 32, Buena Vista, was arrested July 16 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Tammy Lynn Tolliver, 40, Buena Vista, was arrested July 16 on charges of burglary, theft from a building, criminal possession of a financial device, criminal mischief – private, unlawful production of a controlled substance – marijuana and first-degree trespassing. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
