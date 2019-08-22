Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy heard testimony Wednesday about the operation of a home alcohol monitoring system proposed for use by Diane Patten as part of the monitored sobriety ordered as a condition of her bond.
Patten, who lives in Somerset, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of careless driving, driving under restraint and illegal use, consumption or possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
She appeared in District Court by phone, and her attorney, Ryan Drengler, appeared in person.
Julie Mowry, of The Place I Go, a drug and alcohol testing company in Delta, also appeared by phone to testify to the procedures and safeguards of an in-home Smart Start alcohol monitoring system, where the user must blow into the machine three times a day and their photo is captured to verify it is the right person testing.
Murphy approved the in-home testing unit for use in Patten’s monitored sobriety.
Patten sustained injuries in the July 2 crash involving her car and a motorcycle on Monarch Pass. Drengler said she also has transportation issues that make daily facility testing difficult.
Murphy also reset the frequency of urinalysis required by the court from two times to one time per week.
A pretrial conference in the case is set for 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
