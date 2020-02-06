Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested James Hodge, 56, of Nathrop Feb. 2 on a charge of violating a restraining order. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Bryan Alan Coble, 26, Buena Vista, was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence and driving a vehicle when license is under restraint. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Christopher Glenn Samuelson, 37, Salida, was arrested Jan. 31 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license revoked as an habitual offender. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joseph Michael Jay, 28, Aurora, was arrested Jan. 28 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
April Patricia Friar, 49, Howard, was arrested Jan. 28 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cherii Fresquez, 39, homeless, was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of obstructing a peace officer, failure to appear and second-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
