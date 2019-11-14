Public defender Magdalena Rosa requested Wednesday to delay the case against Trevor Martineau, pending accurate measurements by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation of the controlled substances Martineau is alleged to have attempted to take into Buena Vista Correctional Facility on July 2.
Rosa said accurate weights were important for plea negotiations in the case.
Martineau was a guard at the facility at the time of his arrest for allegedly attempting to take contraband hidden inside a burrito in his lunch box into the facility.
Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig agreed and said he planned to ask District Attorney Kaitlin Turner to request that CBI make the measurements a priority.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy agreed to set the case out three weeks.
Martineau will next appear in court at 4 p.m. Dec. 4.
