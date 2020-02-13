Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sylvia Omega Sebel, 33, of Buena Vista, Feb. 6, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Christopher Collier, 49, homeless, was arrested Feb. 6, on two charges of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000.
Shane Bryan Coble, 48, of Buena Vista was arrested Feb. 5, on charges of third degree aggravated assault with family-strongarm, criminal mischief, domestic violence and obstruction of a telephone. He was held without bond.
Mack Joseph Hill, 23, homeless, was arrested Feb. 5, on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Stardust Angelene Lamm, 32, of Colorado Springs, was arrested Feb. 3 on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. She was held without bond.
Tony Gene Veatch, 39, of Salida, was arrested Feb. 3, on a warrant charging failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Claudia Chrystal Medina, 36, of Alamosa, was arrested Feb. 3, on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, first degree introducing contraband and possession of contraband in the first degree. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
