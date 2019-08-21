Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners met as the Board of Health during their meeting Tuesday and dropped an investigation of 29155 CR 330, Buena Vista, after it was discovered there was no violation.
In July they heard a complaint about possible excrement underneath a rental home. County engineer Gary Greiner looked into it but was unable to find a problem.
Property manager Libby Butler and owner Judy Green were at the July meeting. They said the property was a long-term rental, and the renters had contacted Butler about a toilet problem.
A plumber, who Butler and Green said they believed was unlicensed, did some work on the plumbing, then reported excrement under the home.
Since that meeting, Butler and Green brought in a licensed plumber to look at the situation, and they reported there was no violation.
Greiner was unable to attend the Tuesday meeting, but Commissioner Greg Felt said, “I confirmed with Gary that this was a nonissue.”
“I consider this closed,” Commissioner Rusty Granzella said.
The commissioners also unanimously passed a vacation of right-of-way, vacating 60 feet of right-of-way of a portion of F Street in Nathrop.
The right-of-way does not have a road constructed on it and will keep easements for the irrigation ditch and power lines that run through the property.
The applicants, John and Ramona Bellantonio, Robert Bertram with the Chaffee County Fire Protection District and David and Theresa Klugh, requested the vacation because of the ditch running through the property. In a memo to the county, they also said, “The street would not serve any purpose as all adjoining properties have county road access ... everyone agreed that it would be in everyone’s best interest to have the adjoining land.”
The land will now return to the county tax rolls.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved:
• An engineering service agreement with Dibble for future work at Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
• A fee waiver for a special event permit for the Banana Belt mountain bike race on Sept. 21.
• The McConaghy Heritage water subdivision exemption.
• The Wilson-Dulbecco Heritage water subdivision exemption.
• Renewal of both medical and retail marijuana infused products licenses for Pure Greens.
• A special events permit liquor license for the Seven Peaks Music Festival through the Los Angeles Alzheimer’s Alliance.
• Renewal of a retail liquor license for High Peaks Liquor.
