by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Sheila Dimmitt, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class 3 drug felony, Tuesday in District Court.
Dimmitt was arrested Nov. 6, following a Chaffee County Drug Task Force operation in early October in which methamphetamine was purchased from her by the task force.
Dimmitt was reported at large for about a month until she was arrested by Salida police.
Other charges against Dimmitt will be dismissed in a plea agreement.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted Dimmitt’s plea and ordered a presentencing report and a screen for the Community Corrections program.
Murphy rejected a request for a reduction in bond to cash or surety since it is not Dimmitt’s first criminal offense.
She spent nearly two years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for a similar offense.
Dimmitt is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 1:30 p.m. April 7.
