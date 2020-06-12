Salida police officers arrested Floyd Leslie Wells, 51, of Salida, April 15 on charges of child abuse, knowingly or recklessly, domestic violence and felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. He was held without bond.
Aaron Michael Larson, 33, Salida, was arrested April 15 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Henry Corage, 32, Denver, was arrested April 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Jordan MacKenzie Carpenter, 25, Salida, was arrested April 19 on charges of child abuse – negligence, criminal mischief, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. He was held without bond.
Aaron Michael Larson, 33, Salida, was arrested April 20 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Cherii Fresquez, 31, Salida, was arrested April 22 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and indecent exposure. She was held without bond.
George Lee Montgomery Payne, 32, Salida, was arrested April 24 on charges of two counts of theft, criminal mischief, forgery, fraud by check – other method, identity theft – use of financial device and second-degree burglary. He was held in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Wesley Jacob Dean Schmidt, 50, Salida, was arrested April 26 on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Alexis Claire Hancock, 47, Salida, was arrested April 26 on charges of disorderly conduct – petty and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Aaron John Cameron, 43, Salida, was arrested April 27 on charges of child abuse – negligence, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, failure to display lamps when required and failure to present evidence of insurance upon request. He was held without bond.
Kristen Edelman, 50, Salida, was arrested April 28 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Patrick Kevin Mulhern, 37, Salida, was arrested April 28 on charges of child abuse – negligence, criminal mischief, domestic violence, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges, harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks and obstructing a peace officer. He was held without bond.
John T. Schoenke, 40, Salida, was arrested May 1 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cordera A. Myers, 31, Salida, was arrested May 4 on charges of domestic violence, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Adrian Ann Myers, 29, Salida, was arrested May 4 on charges of third-degree simple assault and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Jeremy Lee Rizor, 34, Salida, was arrested May 4 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and operating a vehicle with defective or missing headlamps. He was held without bond.
Wesley Ryan Jamison, 63, Salida, was arrested May 5 on charges of attempt to influence a public servant and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Alyssa Ann Ginger, 20, Moffat, was arrested May 5 on charges of third-degree simple assault, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. She was held without bond.
Kaitlin Cheyenne Kirkland. 22, Buena Vista, was arrested May 7 on charges of penalty possession of drug paraphernalia and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
George Elliott Del-Nigro, 57, Westminster, was arrested May 10 on charges of domestic violence and misdemeanor menacing. He was held without bond.
Rachel Marie Simpson, 35, Westminster, was arrested May 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jeremy David Johnson, 45, Buena Vista, was arrested May 12 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Joshua Burley Mullins, 34, Salida, was arrested May 12 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Rebecca Piper Casillas, 39, Salida, was arrested May 12 on charges of domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts and challenges. She was held without bond.
Eric David Jacobson, 48, Salida, was arrested May 13 on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment with insults, taunts and challenges and misdemeanor menacing. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Eric David Jacobson, 48, Salida, was arrested May 16 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Brandon C. Daniel, 42, Salida, was arrested May 17 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence and harassment with strikes, shoves and kicks. He was held without bond.
Amy Lyn Counts, 46, Salida, was arrested May 17 on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence. She was held without bond.
Kenneth William Gibson, 76, Salida, was arrested May 18 on charges of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, failure to drive in a single lane – weaving and failure to present evidence of insurance upon request. He was held without bond.
Michael Peter Kvidera, 49, Salida, was arrested May 18 on a charge of driving a vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol or drugs or both. He was held without bond.
Noah Deane Carothers, 19, Salida, was arrested May 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Natalie Ann Nicholson, 37, Salida, was arrested May 22 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held without bond.
Alan Ray Waugh, 52, Salida, was arrested May 25 on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass. He was held without bond.
Tavin Malaquai-Little Hawk Conway, 22, Salida, was arrested May 25 on charges of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass – theft from vehicle. He was held without bond.
Clyde Gregory Truitt, 74, Salida, was arrested May 26 on charges of displaying expired number plates, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both and height of tail lamp failed to meet requirements. He was held without bond.
Christopher Michael Phelps, 33, Howard, was arrested May 27 on charges of second-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, penalty possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Aaron James McCurty, 36, Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested May 27 on charges of theft, careless driving, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, reckless endangerment, unlawful use of a controlled substance and criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.