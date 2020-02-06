Tyler Maxwell received a sentence of two years probation and 90 days in jail, suspended, Wednesday in District Court.
The sentence follows Maxwell’s Dec. 4 guilty plea to possession of a forged instrument, a Class 6 felony.
Maxwell was arrested Sept. 27 on charges related to unauthorized use of two debit cards and checks connected to his job at Salida Inn and Monarch Suites.
General Manager Kelly Jensen had entrusted Maxwell with the means to purchase supplies for the hotel and for Loyal Duke Lodge while she was out of town over a weekend.
Jensen later found discrepancies, including cashed checks in the amount of $6,000.
Purchases from local businesses in excess of $3,000 were also made using the debit cards.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said he would review Maxwell’s case every month or two to see if he was complying with specific conditions set for probation.
Those conditions included full restitution of nearly $10,000 to concerned parties and a mental health evaluation with follow-through on recommendations.
Murphy told Maxwell he needs to find out why he takes things from other people. This is Maxwell’s third felony conviction for theft.
Murphy told Maxwell the 90-day suspended jail sentence could change if he discovers Maxwell is not complying with probation conditions, and his probation would not be considered finished until full restitution was made to injured parties.
