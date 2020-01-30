Trevor Martineau pleaded guilty Wednesday in District Court to one count of possession with intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance, a Level 2 drug felony.
Martineau, a former Buena Vista Correctional Facility guard, was arrested on his way to work July 2, after investigators discovered several controlled substances wrapped in a burrito inside his lunchbox.
A previous plea agreement presented Aug. 21 was rejected Oct. 23 by 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy.
At the time Murphy said, in reviewing previous cases with similar circumstances, he found harsher sentences for similar and lesser offenses and therefore decided to reject the plea.
The case was scheduled to go to trial if a disposition had not been reached Wednesday.
A sentencing hearing for Martineau will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 18.
(0) comments
