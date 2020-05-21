Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle French, 63, of Salida May 17 on charges of aggravated assault of a public official with strong-arm and obstructing a peace officer. She was issued a summons.
Lyle Sanford Haws, 52, Buena Vista, was arrested May 16 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Kimberly Lyn Reece, 44, Salida, was arrested May 16 on charges of domestic violence, fugitive of justice and harassment. She was held without bond.
Benjamin Jordan Byers, 18, Salida, was issued a summons May 13 on a charge of illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person.
Shelby Lynn Petty, 18, Salida, was issued a summons May 13 on a charge of illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person.
Gianna Marie Fritz, 18, Salida, was issued a summons May 13 on a charge of illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person.
Caitlyn Marie Bridges, 19, Salida, was issued a summons May 13 on a charge of illegal possession or consumption of ethyl alcohol by an underage person.
Jerry Dean Massee, 68, of Salida, was arrested May 11 on charges of criminal mischief – private, domestic violence and harassment. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
