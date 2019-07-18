Former Buena Vista Correctional Facility employee Trevor Martineau appeared in District Court Wednesday morning.
Martineau is charged with allegedly attempting to introduce contraband in the form of narcotic drugs into the correctional facility.
He was arrested July 2 by investigators from the Colorado Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office, and his employment was terminated.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, Martineau’s attorney, John Gregory Scott, withdrew from the case, and 11th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy assigned the case to attorney Magdalena Rosa with the public defender’s office.
Martineau will next appear in court at 11 a.m. Aug. 7 for a hearing on bond.
