by Sarah Rose
Cañon City Daily Record
CAÑON CITY – The case involving a man who allegedly shot and killed 27-year-old Jonathon Kern in 2018 is moving forward after the defendant’s second preliminary hearing.
Judge Ramsey Lama found probable cause Tuesday to pursue the recently-filed charge of first-degree murder against Earl “Scott” Watkins, 63. Watkins also is still being charged with what he was originally accused of: reckless manslaughter and second-degree assault.
Prosecutors filed an amended complaint to add the first-degree murder charge on Jan. 13. The original charges were filed in April 2019.
After dark on Sept. 28, 2018, Watkins said he was getting ready to change his clothes at his home at 1112 29th Trail in Cotopaxi when he saw an unfamiliar GMC truck driving up the road traveling 35-40 mph. He said he then heard five to six shots, which he believed had to have come from a semi-automatic pistol.
Watkins told investigators that he thought someone was shooting at Devin Nielsen, 56, or Thomas “Tommy” Williams, 61, who also lived in the area, so he retrieved a firearm from his house and fired four shots in the direction of the truck “to scare them off.”
According to his arrest affidavit, Watkins told detectives that he had a power scope on his rifle, but he hadn’t seen a person, only tail lights and muzzle flashes coming from both sides of the vehicle. He said he basically shot in between the taillights.
During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, videos made by the prosecution and video of the incident taken by a surveillance camera from Nielsen’s home were shown to the judge. Deputy District Attorney Stacey Turner said the videos made by the prosecution demonstrated what the suspect would have seen during the shooting with his naked eye and with his gun’s scope. She said Watkins told investigators he first looked at the truck with his naked eye and then used his gun’s scope.
“Mr. Watkins would have clearly been able to see people as they are moving about the truck. Watkins followed (the victim) for 40 seconds with the scope,” Turner said, adding that the setup used for the video they produced was an accurate portrayal of the scene.
Defense attorney Karl Tameler told Lama the videos made by the prosecution weren’t entirely based on fact.
“Their demonstration is a theory. They picked and chose (what they wanted to include). Clearly, it isn’t premeditated. He didn’t know that this would create an opportunity to shoot,” Tameler said, adding that Watkins should just be charged with manslaughter, not first-degree murder.
After Lama determined there was probable cause, Watkins was arrested on a no-bond hold pending his bond hearing, which is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday.
A trial date has not yet been set in the case.
