Salida police officers arrested Theresa Elizabeth Holguin, 33, of Salida Nov. 21 on charges of theft and burglary. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Noble Allen Scott Hahn, 18, Salida, was arrested Nov. 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Heath Allen Warner, 43, Salida, was arrested Nov. 20 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Zechariah Michael Degrazia, 36, Salida, was arrested Nov. 18 on charges of criminal mischief, harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and second-degree assault – strangulation. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Shawn Michael Lazarz, 56, Pueblo, was arrested Nov. 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Edward Milton Parris, 56, Pueblo, was arrested Nov. 17 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Beau Jason Lewis, 27, Salida, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of disorderly conduct and third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Cody James Donner, 27, Paola, Kansas, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of disorderly conduct and second-degree assault – strangulation. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Michael Wayne Copeland, 37, Florissant, was arrested Nov. 15 on charges of domestic violence, harassment by telephone or computer threatening bodily injury or property damage and violation of a protection order. He was held without bond.
Richard Avery Young, 43, Salida, was arrested Nov. 14 on charges of obstructing a peace officer/police animal or fireman, theft – shoplifting, violation of a protection order, second-degree burglary and flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Andrea Rose Jones, 23, Pueblo, was arrested Nov. 13 on a charge of driving a vehicle when license under restraint (suspended). She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Richard Ace Wiley Brannon, 32, Salida, was arrested Nov. 11 on charges of careless driving, speeding 10-19 mph over prima facie limit and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Roy Lee Graham, 35, Hendersonville, North Carolina, was arrested Nov. 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and false reporting to authorities. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Summer Alexandria Heil, 33, Nathrop, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of third-degree assault, domestic violence and harassment in a public place with obscene language or gesture. She was held without bond.
Zechariah James Papp, 30, of Salida, was arrested Nov. 9 on charges of criminal mischief, domestic violence and harassment in a public place. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
