by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Former Chaffee County Emergency Management Director Phil Graham pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of providing false information in order to misrepresent identification in a firearms background check, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The charge stems from an application Graham made for a firearm background check in December, via the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Instacheck system. At the time Graham indicated he was not under indictment.
He was facing charges in two separate cases at the time.
In a June jury trial for the first case, Graham was found guilty of several charges stemming from a road rage incident in March 2018 on Monarch Pass.
Charges in the second case, related to an alleged road rage incident April 30, 2018, on Trout Creek Pass, were dismissed.
Sentencing for the first case and the false information charge will take place at 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in District Court.
