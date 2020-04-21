Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy set bail Monday at $25,000 cash only for Desirea Montano, 25, of Grants, New Mexico, Joe Aragon, 22, of Milan, New Mexico, and Danny DeHerrera, 22, of Milan, suspects in a Saturday night carjacking that sent one victim to the hospital.
Grants and Milan are about halfway between Gallup and Albuquerque, New Mexico, on U.S 40.
The suspects were transferred Monday from Saguache County to Chaffee County Detention Center.
Murphy advised all three suspects of their rights Monday and declined to reduce bond for Aragon and Montano to lesser amounts or to personal recognizance bonds due to the aggravated nature of the charges.
DeHerrera’s attorney chose to wait until formal charges are filed to address bond.
The three allegedly arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque.
The car, a Kia sedan, overturned Saturday night on U.S. 285 near CR 270.
Department of Corrections officers Aaron Mummert and Charles Shaw, both of whom were still in uniform, stopped to render assistance.
Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
Mummert was allegedly threatened with an assault rifle, pulled out of his driver’s-side window and beaten before managing to escape and hide.
Mummert was later transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida with injuries.
The three suspects allegedly took Mummert’s vehicle, a black Chevrolet truck, and headed south.
The truck was spotted on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center Police Department.
Stop sticks were deployed, but the truck did not stop even after the left side tires were deflated.
The truck allegedly veered deliberately toward officers.
The three suspects were arrested and held in Saguache County jail until Monday.
Initial charges for each include first-degree assault, aggravated motor vehicle theft (two counts), menacing, eluding, attempted second-degree assault (four counts), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, failure to notify police of an accident, reckless driving (two counts) and open container of alcohol.
In addition to the cash-only bond, additional conditions of a protection order directing no contact with Mummert, Shaw and a third witness, Darrell Adams, as well as no firearms, no drugs or alcohol and monitored sobriety were imposed.
Aragon, DeHerrera and Montano are next due in court May 6.
