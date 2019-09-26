Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Kirk A. Leitner, 59, of Salida Sept. 15 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Devon Michael Nordby, 29, Salida, was arrested Sept. 11 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Bricia Lynn Patterson, 44, Salida, was arrested Sept. 10 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Bradley Thomas Fattor, 39, Leadville, was arrested Sept. 10, on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Lon Dale Dressel, 61, Nathrop, was arrested Sept. 9 on charges of illegal possession of a weapon and prohibited use of a weapon. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Khatara Alisa Arney, 32, Moffat, was arrested Sept. 9 on warrants charging failure to comply or pay and failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jason Andrew Harter, 34, Nathrop, was arrested Sept. 8 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Lynee Ashley Rico, 27, Denver, was arrested Sept. 7 on a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance – amphetamine. She was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Christopher Ayres Lane, 46, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 5 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Amber Dawn Sorenson, 33, Moffat, was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Justin Harrison Determan, 33, Nathrop, was arrested Sept. 4 on three charges of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $5,500 bail.
Nathaniel Lee Abbott, 43, Salida, was arrested Sept. 4 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $6,600 bail.
Justin Latona Crapo, 50, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 4 on two warrants charging failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Shayne D. Haig, 55, Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of criminal mischief and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Derrick John Dreyer, 33, Eagle, was arrested Sept. 4 on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Dale Allen Mills, 38, Cañon City, was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of violation of secured bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Carlos James Cornette, 39, Salida, was arrested Sept. 3 on a charge of failure to comply or pay. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Charley Herbert Jr., 35, Crownpoint, New Mexico, was arrested Sept. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rodney P. Thompson, 42, Buena Vista, was arrested Sept. 2 on a charge of criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
