DENVER – A man who led state troopers on a high-speed chase through three counties, committed a carjacking and rammed a Chaffee County sheriff’s vehicle was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison.
The sentence was imposed on Anthony Joseph Longo by Judge William J. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.
Longo’s crime occurred March 31, 2018, in Rio Grande, Saguache and Chaffee counties. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to having a gun in furtherance of a violent crime. He also admitted he committed an armed carjacking and had the gun after a felony conviction.
Under federal law, carjacking is defined as a violent crime. Having a gun while committing a violent crimes carries a minimum prison term of seven years.
Colorado State Patrol troopers and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office worked with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to have the case prosecuted in federal court in Denver.
The Mountain Mail reported on the incident a few days after it occurred. The report stated that the sheriff’s office and Salida police assisted in stopping the high-speed chase.
The incident began in Alamosa County when Colorado Department of Transportation workers saw two men and two vehicles near what seemed to be fresh graffiti on a rock wall along U.S. 160. The workers reported what they saw to the CSP.
Troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop of the two vehicles on Colo. 112, but the vehicles sped away.
Longo and the driver of the other vehicle drove more than “100 mph in tandem” down the two lanes of Colo. 112, according to a court document Longo signed.
In Saguache County, the vehicles turned onto County Road 43, split up on County Road B and continued fleeing.
Longo admitted in the court document that he next brandished a handgun and hijacked a vehicle he encountered on Colo. 17, near Villa Grove. The other suspect, later identified as Ashleigh Ankele, joined Longo and resumed fleeing recklessly north on U.S. 285.
The document states that Longo rammed a Chaffee County sheriff’s vehicle head-on and crashed the hijacked vehicle on U.S. 285 near milepost 107, where he and Ankele were taken into custody.
The Mountain Mail’s report last year said both suspects were from Denver. The report quoted the CSP as stating that Longo, 27, and Ankele, 27, “had numerous warrants for vehicular eluding, aggravated vehicle theft, burglary, theft, criminal mischief, trespass, possessing dangerous drugs, obstruction of a peace officer, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device and failing to appear for the offenses.”
The State Patrol also stated the two suspects would be charged with numerous felonies. Authorities said Ankele was prosecuted in Saguache County District Court.
Jason St. Julien of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado prosecuted Longo. Decisions on whether to prosecute a defendant in federal court, rather than state court, often are based on the severity of the circumstances of the crimes, the extent of the criminal history of defendants and whether a stiffer prison term is available in federal court.
“It was my (drug) addiction that got me to this point,” Longo told the judge Thursday. He apologized for what he did and said, “I’m fortunate no one was hurt that day.”
