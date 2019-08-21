by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
A Grand Junction jury convicted Robert Timothy Allen of Gunnison Aug. 14 of destruction of federal property.
Allen was indicted and charged in 2016 for damaging federal land between June 24, 2013, and May 22, 2014, in Saguache County, near the Vulcan town site.
Vulcan is about 15 miles southwest of Gunnison near the Saguache County line.
Allen was arrested and detained in 2018, after evading arrest for two years.
According to evidence presented at trial, Allen dug up about 3 acres of federal land with a bulldozer.
Allen claimed to be lawfully prospecting on federal land in accordance with the U.S. Mining Law of 1872.
Under his interpretation of the law, he claimed ownership of 14 contiguous mining claims on approximately 260 acres about a half mile northeast of Vulcan.
While asserting to be lawfully prospecting on federal land, he received four official notices from the Bureau of Land Management and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, informing him that he was violating the law and directing him to stop.
After refusing to stop the activity, he was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The jury took less than an hour of deliberation to convict Allen of the offense.
A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 in Grand Junction before Judge Marcia S. Krieger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.