Salida police officers arrested Dodge Dustin Meadows, 50, of Salida Aug. 8 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Joshua Burley Mullins, 33, Salida, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Daniel Steven Lyall, 45, Salida, was arrested Aug. 6 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Thomas Keith Price, 38, Salida, was arrested Aug. 5 on charges of harassment with strikes, shoves or kicks and third-degree simple assault. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Andre Michael Sanchez, 21, Salida, was arrested Aug. 3 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Jane Rae Latimer, 74, Salida, was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of third-degree simple assault and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Jessica Lorraine Newell, 40, Salida, was arrested Aug. 1 on charges of failure to display lamps when required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rhianna Elizabeth Weiss, 27, Salida, was arrested Aug. 1 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held without bond.
Amber Dawn Sorenson, 33, Salida, was arrested July 31 on charges of driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was held in lieu of $500 on the latter charge and without bond on the former.
Thomas Keith Price, 38, Salida, was arrested July 31 on a charge of failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.
Sierra Isabell Williams, 34, Salida, was arrested July 30 on charges of third-degree simple assault, child abuse – negligence, domestic abuse and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. She was held without bond.
Patrick Charles Amidon, 26, Salida, was arrested July 30 on charges of third-degree simple assault, child abuse – negligence, domestic violence and harassment with insults, taunts or challenges. He was held without bond.
Jesse Richard Derke, 38, Salida, was arrested July 30 on a charge of theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Ashlin Dakota Sabatino, 21, Salida, was arrested July 29 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Shannon Patrick Hemingway, 53, Salida, was arrested July 29 on charges of failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, driving a vehicle when license under restraint – suspended and fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Levi Aaron Lee Evans, 21, Gunnison, was arrested July 28 on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Rachel Ann Derke, 37, Salida, was arrested July 26 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Dodge Dustin Meadows, 50, Salida, was arrested July 25 on charges of violation of a protection order and first-degree criminal trespass – other intent. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Alan Ray Waugh, 51, Salida, was arrested July 25 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $750 bail.
Timothy Stephen Milam, 38, Leadville, was arrested July 24 on charges of driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both and failure to drive in a single lane – weaving. He was held in lieu of a total of $2,000 bail.
Kaitlyn Cheyenne Kirkland, 22, Buena Vista, was arrested July 24 on a charge of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Justin Determan, 33, Salida, was arrested July 24 on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Logan Michael Fraiche, 21, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested July 18 on charges of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Michael Tyler Tafoya, 26, Moffat, was arrested July 18 on a charge of fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Stephen Christopher Peck, 40, Monte Vista, was arrested July 18 on a charge of felony aggravated menacing with a weapon. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Lindsay Nicole Farmer, 36, St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested July 15 on two charges of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.