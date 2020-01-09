Quinn Bayless, 34, of Nathrop, who pleaded guilty to escape, a Class 4 felony, and forgery, a Class 5 felony, received a sentence Wednesday of two years in the Colorado Department of Corrections and four years supervised probation to run concurrently.
In a plea agreement other charges against Bayless were dropped.
The escape charge was leveled against Bayless after he attempted to escape from custody during a court appearance Aug. 15.
Eleventh Judicial District Judge Stephen Groome ordered a complete substance abuse evaluation and a complete mental health evaluation for Bayless at a Dec. 11 hearing.
Part of the supervised probation includes complying with recommendations made from those evaluations.
Bayless must also pay $780.18 in restitution.
Credit for time served had yet to be calculated.
