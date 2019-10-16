Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Alicia Maria Velasquez, 43, of Salida Oct. 11 on charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving a vehicle without a valid license. She was held in lieu of $4,000 bail.
Karl Arthur Kolbe, 57, Salida, was arrested Oct. 10 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held without bond.
George Dan Trujillo, 82, Salida, was arrested Oct. 9 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Franklin Seth Matthews, 37, Nathrop, was arrested Oct. 9 on a warrant charging failure to appear. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Christopher Ayres Lane, 46, Nathrop, was arrested Oct. 8 on a charge of probation violation. He was held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Derek Glenn Pulos, 56, Salida, was arrested Oct. 8 on warrants charging fugitive of justice and failure to comply or pay. He was held without bond.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
