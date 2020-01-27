Chaffee County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jack W. Shaw, 74, of San Leandro, California, Jan. 18 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Amy Chantel DeHerra-Kingsley, 20, Salida, was arrested Jan. 16, on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
James William Whitecotton, 37, homeless, was arrested Jan. 16 on a warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Deandre M. Ramirez, 25, Denver, was arrested Jan. 16 on a charge of first-degree introducing contraband. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Cherii Fresquez, 31, Salida, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Darek Joseph Ordaz, 40, Denver, was issued a summons Jan. 15 on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass.
Lewis Edgar Harrison Jr., 33, Salida, was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of fugitive of justice and violation of bail bond conditions. He was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Bridget Arlene Soltz, 55, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant charging failure to appear. She was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Scott Seay Reece, 49, Buena Vista, was arrested Jan. 14 on a Fremont County warrant charging fugitive of justice. He was held without bond.
Carmen Ray Edwards, 37, Salida was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant charging two counts of fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
Call The Mountain Mail at 719-539-6691 and ask for a reporter, or email the managing editor at pgoetz@themountainmail.com.
