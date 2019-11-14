After a two-month search for a private attorney, Angelina Sanchez was granted representation by the public defender’s office Wednesday.
Sanchez faces multiple counts of animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty, stemming from the seizure of 15 dogs from her home and the discovery of four dead dogs and a dead rabbit on the premises.
Initially she did not qualify for a public defender because her income exceeded the cutoff in the formula used by the public defender’s office.
Sanchez told the court she had recently declared bankruptcy and her elderly relatives were not in a position to assist her.
After recalculating, Sanchez was found to still be $200 over the cutoff. However, 11th Judicial District Judge Stephen Groome used his discretion to approve public defense, given the gravity of the charges against Sanchez.
Sanchez will next appear in court at 1 p.m. Dec. 11.
