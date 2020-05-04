The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to provide information about vandalism that took place at Chaffee County Landfill last week.
Sgt. William Plackner said that between April 28 and 30, an unknown person shot through the windshield of a John Deere haul truck operated by the landfill. The shots appear to have come from the Chaffee County Shooting Range. The vehicle was parked in an area visible to the shooting benches, approximately 700 yards away.
Current estimated damage is $55,000. In addition to the windshield, the truck’s door was damaged as well as part of the frame of the cab and possibly the integrated rollover protection system.
To provide information, call the Chaffee County Crime Stoppers hotline at 719-539-5299. Any information leading to an arrest could result in an award. When providing information, reference case No. 20000851.
