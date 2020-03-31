Salida police officers arrested Zechariah Michael DeGrazia, 37, of Salida March 14 on charges of assault in the second degree – strangulation and domestic violence. He was held without bond.
Diante Rene Method, 33, Crestone, was arrested March 12 on charges of failure to stop at a stop sign at a through highway, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, vehicle not equipped with tail lamps as required and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
James Edward Clark, 49, Salida, was arrested March 11 on charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice and violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $2,000 bail.
Jacquelyn Lynn Hawkinson, 46, Penrose, was arrested March 11 on a charge of driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Marlena Rebecca Veasman, 44, Moffat, was arrested March 11 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Joshua Burley Mullins, 34, Salida, was arrested March 10 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Alexander Stephen Jacobson, 21, Salida, was arrested March 9 on a charge of violation of a protection order. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Steven William Lull, 33, Salida, was arrested March 8 on charges of criminal mischief and theft. He was held in lieu of $500 bail.
Alexander Stephen Jacobson, 21, Salida, was arrested March 8 on a charge of assault in the second degree – strangulation. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Travis Lank Boyd, 38, Salida, was arrested March 7 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Wesley Jacob Dean Schmidt, 50, Salida, was arrested March 7 on charges of driving a motor vehicle when license under restraint – denied, failure to present evidence of insurance upon request, failure to signal as required or gave improper signal and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Tiana Jade Modrzejewski, 20, Salida, was arrested March 6 on charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle with blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, illegal possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both. She was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Willie Beal Slater, 36, Salida, was arrested March 5 on two charges of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,200 bail.
Matthew John Yandell, 44, Salida, was arrested March 3 on a charge of flight to avoid prosecution – fugitive of justice. He was held in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Individuals charged with a crime are considered to be innocent until they plead or are found guilty. Anyone listed here who subsequently has charges dropped or is found to be innocent can contact The Mountain Mail, and this updated information will be published.
