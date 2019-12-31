by Rachel Woolworth
Herald Staff Writer
LEADVILLE – Cody Reynolds pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to first-degree assault and second-degree assault.
Reynolds’ plea came more than a year after he was arrested alongside his older brother, T.J. Reynolds, for his involvement in a shooting incident off Colo. 91 with Darrell Everding.
The first-degree assault charge is in regard to a shooting incident in which Reynolds and his brother drove onto Everding’s property and threatened the property owner. Everding and Cody Reynolds both fired shots. Reynolds sustained a gunshot wound; Everding was not hurt.
Reynolds’ second-degree assault charge is in regard to an assault on former Leadville Police Officer Toby Sheers.
Cody Reynolds will appear in Lake County District Court for sentencing at 11 a.m. Jan. 2.
T.J. Reynolds, who pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in July, will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 9.
The Herald Democrat in Leadville is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
